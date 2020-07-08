e-paper
Karnal MC officials seal 12 dairy farms

Karnal MC officials seal 12 dairy farms

cities Updated: Jul 08, 2020 00:28 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Karnal municipal corporation (MC) on Tuesday sealed 12 dairies being operated within its limits and also took their buffaloes and cows into its possession.

The MC officials, accompanied by police, conducted a surprise raid, seized at least 15 animals, and sent them to a community centre.

Karnal MC joint commissioner Gagandeep Singh said the corporation had identified 188 plots at Pingli village for relocating dairy farms and in February this year, a draw of plots was held in the presence of dairy owners.

Seventy-nine dairy owners had participated in the draw, 54 of whom deposited 20% of the payment, but others did not show any interest.

He said they had served a 15-day ultimatum on dairy owners to pay the 20% of the allotment money, but on failing to get any response, they conducted the drive.

The joint MC chief said it was a violation of MC norms to keep animals for dairy farming purposes in the city and violators will have to face action. “The owners will have to pay ₹5,000 to get their animals back,” he added.

