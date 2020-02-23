e-paper
Karnal youth shot dead in USA

Karnal youth shot dead in USA

As per the family, the deceased had gone to the USA with help of his relatives in May last year

cities Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A 29-year-old man from Karnal was allegedly shot dead by robbers in the USA on Saturday, according to his family members.

The deceased was identified as Maninder Singh, a resident of Uplana village of Assandh sub-division of Karnal district.

Citing local media reports, his brother-in-law Kuldip Singh said Maninder used to work as a clerk at a departmental store in Whittier city in Southern California. He was shot dead on Saturday morning by a masked robber, who managed to flee after the incident.

As per the family, Maninder had gone to the USA with help of his relatives in May last year.

His family said they cannot afford to bring his body back to India and have sought the government’s help. “His family had sold land to send him to the USA and now they don’t have anything to bring his body back. We request Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar to help the family to get back his body for cremation,” Kuldip said.

Maninder is survived by his wife Amandip Kaur, daughter Seerat and son Shaan.

