Karnataka minister invites universities to collaborate with government

Karnataka minister K Sudhakar invited universities in the state to collaborate with the government for innovative solutions to complex problems. The minister said the government is working to implement the NEP (New Education Policy).

Speaking at Bengaluru’s CMR university on Saturday, K Sudhakar said, "I invite the Universities in the state to come and collaborate with the government to come up with innovative solutions to major problems. For example, solar power has been given so much importance in government policies but a lot more research has to be done to efficiently make this resource work.”

The New Education Policy will make youth skilled and self-confident, the minister said. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the central level and Chief Minister Shri Basavaraj Bommai at the state are working tirelessly to implement the New Education Policy (NEP) to make the education of our country future ready. The basic principle of NEP is to take education out of narrow thinking and integrate modern ideas of the 21st century," Sudhakar added.

The number of universities in the state has rapidly increased since 2014, the minister said, adding, “A large number of universities and colleges are opening in the state and making it one of the popular education hubs in the country. Since 2014, the number of medical colleges has increased by 55%.”

