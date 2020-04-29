Kashmir admn urges NGOs to augment relief efforts by reaching out to needy

cities

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 20:15 IST

The Kashmir administration on Wednesday appealed non-government organisations (NGOs) to augment the former’s efforts in reaching out to needy people amid the lockdown.

Divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole made an appeal to the NGOs and volunteer groups active in Kashmir to come forward and help the needy.

Pole also framed a divisional level cell (DLC) for better coordination between the NGOs and the administration and efficient delivery of relief work amid the pandemic, said a government spokesperson.

Daily monitoring of activities are also being undertaken at the divisional level.

As per the official data, there are around 97 NGOs actively working in Kashmir in collaboration with the divisional administration.

“These NGOs and voluntary organisations in coordination with the administrative authorities have distributed more than 7,300 food kits to needy families, 14,400 masks and 1,670 PPE kits across the valley,” the spokesperson said.

In addition to this, some NGOs have carried out extensive fumigation drives in various areas and helped with logistics needed to combat Covid-19, besides carrying out awareness programmes, the official added.

These organisations have been requested to contact the Kashmir division NGO coordination cell on mobile numbers 9419024133 and 7006414736, if they face any difficulties in carrying out their operations.