e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Kashmir: Heavy snow disrupts traffic, govt sounds high alert

Kashmir: Heavy snow disrupts traffic, govt sounds high alert

Officials said more than 4,000 vehicles are stranded at various places on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway

cities Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 09:55 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Snow covered shikara boats docked at Dal Lake after fresh snowfall in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
Snow covered shikara boats docked at Dal Lake after fresh snowfall in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.(Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)
         

As snowfall continues in Kashmir, more than 4,000 vehicles are stranded on the national highway at different places after the closure of the Srinagar - Jammu national highway.

South Kashmir has received more snow than central and north Kashmir. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more snowfall in southern parts of Kashmir for next two days. “There is a possibility of more snow in Pir Panjal region due to a Western Disturbance. The weather can improve only after January 6,” a senior IMD officer said.

At many places in south Kashmir, the depth of snow is over 2 to 3 feet, which has hampered pedestrian movement. The government has set up several control rooms to help people across the Valley and asked them to remain on high alert.

Also Read: J&K logs 182 fresh infections, one death; 96% recovery rate

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway is closed for the second consecutive day as there have been fresh landslides on the highway. Officials said more than 4,000 vehicles are stranded at various places on the national highway. On Sunday night, the J&K traffic police had issued an advisory asking people not to travel on the national highway.

Officials said that over two feet of snow has been recorded at Jawahar tunnel and Qazigund.

The tourist resort of Gulmarg recorded around one feet of fresh snowfall last night.

Srinagar recorded a temperature of -0.7 degrees Celsius, while Jammu recorded 12 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Kashmir University has postponed all exams scheduled for Monday due to heavy snowfall.

tags
top news
After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Farmer-govt talks today; 2 key demands on table
Farmer-govt talks today; 2 key demands on table
‘Covishield vaccine to be sold to govt at Rs 200/ dose’: Adar Poonawalla
‘Covishield vaccine to be sold to govt at Rs 200/ dose’: Adar Poonawalla
India logs 16,504 new Covid-19 cases, 214 deaths in 24 hours
India logs 16,504 new Covid-19 cases, 214 deaths in 24 hours
Trump caught on tape asking to ‘find votes’ in Georgia
Trump caught on tape asking to ‘find votes’ in Georgia
Junior engineer among 3 held for Muradnagar roof collapse
Junior engineer among 3 held for Muradnagar roof collapse
Man found dead at his South Delhi apartment; murder suspected
Man found dead at his South Delhi apartment; murder suspected
Rhea Chakraborty seen months after release from jail, looking for new house
Rhea Chakraborty seen months after release from jail, looking for new house
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In