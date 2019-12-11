e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / Cities

Kashmir internet shutdown spurs joblessness

Most employees working at mobile outlets in Srinagar have not received salaries since August

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2019 23:14 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Hindustantimes
         

Plummeting mobile phone sales due to internet blockade in Kashmir has pushed hundreds of people on the verge of losing their jobs.

Most employees working at mobile outlets in Srinagar have not received salaries since August.

Showkat Ahmad Dar, a salesman at a mobile phone outlet at Residency Road in Srinagar said he has to either quit or seek a transfer.

The lone breadwinner for a family of four said he has not received his salary of ₹14,000 after Article 370 was revoke by the Centre on August 5.

“One of the reasons our salaries have not be released is because we haven’t been able to mark our attendance online due to the internet blockade.”

He said mobile phone sales have dropped by 90%. “If I can sell 26 pieces, only then my salary will be credited,” he said. “Since the sales have slumped, we are almost jobless.”

Arsalan Shah, another employee, said his salary will only be credited after he achieves the target of selling 26 phones a month.

He said his father has a heart problem and he was considering quitting his job to work as a labourer. “It is a tough situation, I have never seen such bad times before,” Arsalan said.

Around 8,000 people are employed in different mobile brand shops across Kashmir.

“We are not selling any mobile phones these days so there is no question of an incentive,” Arsalan said.

Muneer Qureshi, who owns Samsung outlets in Srinagar, said he before the internet blockade he would sell 150 pieces in his two outlets on an average.

“It has now come down to five pieces a day,” he said. “Our regional distributor used to do a monthly billing for ₹25 crore, now it is just ₹85 lakh a month.”

He said there are 1,450 Samsung outlets in Kashmir but due the loss of business Kashmir has been put on a blacklist by Samsung.

“They are a Korean company, they want sales,” he said. “After internet resumes, it will at least take a year to recover.”

“We have seen agitations and long spells of unrest in the past, but the situation has never been this bad,” he said. “If this continues we would have no other option but to change our line of business.”

top news
Citizenship amended
Citizenship amended
Virat Kohli & co. seal series with emphatic win at Wankhede
Virat Kohli & co. seal series with emphatic win at Wankhede
‘Landmark day’: PM Modi after Rajya Sabha greenlights citizenship bill
‘Landmark day’: PM Modi after Rajya Sabha greenlights citizenship bill
North-East turns into fortress, Centre airdrops over 5,000 para troops
North-East turns into fortress, Centre airdrops over 5,000 para troops
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
Unsettling the Northeast | HT editorial
Unsettling the Northeast | HT editorial
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill amid protests
Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill amid protests
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri LankaSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities