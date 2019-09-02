Kashmiri community celebrates first-ever Ganeshotsav in Pune

cities

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:31 IST

Pune –The Kashmiri community in the city celebrated their first-ever Ganeshotsav on Monday. At least 200 Kashmiris residing in different parts of the city have formed ‘Pune Kashmir Sanskrutik Manch’, a forum to celebrate cultural events of the two cities.

Starting with Ganeshotsav, the forum organised a programme at Sardar Vinchurkar Wada Ganpati Mandal on Monday. The youth and other members of the community performed aarti at the Mandal hall. Sardar Vinchurkar Wada was a 250-year-old building where revered social leader Lokmanya Tilak had started Ganeshotsav in 1894. Later, the wada was renovated and a building has come up at the spot with a dedicated hall that showcases Tilak’s works.

“We have formed the cultural forum to encourage and involve Kashmiri community from Pune, who are hailing from Kashmir, in various activities between the two states. There are many things which both Maharashtrian and Kashmiri community can learn from each other and nurture further. After the Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir state, it has opened many opportunities for us and now we have all plans to going back to the Valley and start taking up various programmes. Today, we have a brought a symbolic Ganpati idol to represent Kashmir community which meets the Pune Ganpati at Vinchurkar Wada. We will take the idol to Valley and immerse it at Ganpatayar in Srinagar next year.” said Rohit Bhat, coordinator of the forum.

While Kashmiri youth from the city has welcomed this move, Nikhil Pandita, a student said, “We used to celebrate Ganeshotsav in Kashmir around 25 years back, but things changed over the years. We are happy that the tradition will start again and look forward to many more engagement programmes from this forum which will bring Kashmiri culture to Pune.”

Another student Rachit Sumbly said, “With abrogation of Article 370, we are more than happy. From such engagement programmes we are getting opportunity to go back to our home state. In future, we are planning to settle in Kashmir and start some business.”

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 21:31 IST