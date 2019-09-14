Kashmiri Pundits in Lucknow demand nullification of distress sales made during exodus

cities

Kashmiri Pundits of the state capital protested at the Shaheed Smarak here on Saturday, demanding their rehabilitation in their native place and nullification of the ‘distress sales of their properties in Kashmir’ during the exodus in 1989 and early 1990s.

On the day, they also observed ‘balidan diwas’ (sacrifice day) to commemorate the contributions of renowned lawyer, Tika Lal Taploo, who was killed on September 14, 1989, for supporting Kashmiri Pundits.

Deepak Kachru, senior coordinator of welfare organisation Panun Kashmir, Lucknow, who led the protest, said, “We hail the government’s recent move on Kashmir but this is not the end of the story. There is still a lot to be done. Rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pundits is one of the many pending tasks before the government.”

He also demanded nullification of the distress sales that many Pundits had to make while leaving their homes in Kashmir in 1989 and the early 1990s in order to escape atrocities.

“People sold their properties unwillingly and moved to other places to save their lives. We demand that the government nullify these sales and return the properties to the actual owners,” said Kachru.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 21:35 IST