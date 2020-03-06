KDMC employees who reach office late to lose half day’s salary

cities

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 00:52 IST

A total of 183 employees of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will lose half day salary for coming late to office on Wednesday.

In a move to crackdown on latecomers in KDMC, the civic body chief Vijay Suryavanshi went to all cabins at the headquarters in Kalyan around 11.30 am on Wednesday in a surprise visit.

After checking, he directed officials to cut the salary of latecomers.

“The KDMC commissioner paid a surprise visit. Some officers were on the field while some were supposed to come in teh second shift. But, those who came late to work will not get full day salary as their attendance will be considered as half day,” said Umakant Gaikwad, assistant commissioner, KDMC.

As per the civic body, out of the 1,243 employees, only 745 were present in their cabin on Wednesday. A total of 183 employees arrived late to work, while others were either on field or working in shifts.