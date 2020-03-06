e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / KDMC employees who reach office late to lose half day’s salary

KDMC employees who reach office late to lose half day’s salary

cities Updated: Mar 06, 2020 00:52 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

A total of 183 employees of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will lose half day salary for coming late to office on Wednesday.

In a move to crackdown on latecomers in KDMC, the civic body chief Vijay Suryavanshi went to all cabins at the headquarters in Kalyan around 11.30 am on Wednesday in a surprise visit.

After checking, he directed officials to cut the salary of latecomers.

“The KDMC commissioner paid a surprise visit. Some officers were on the field while some were supposed to come in teh second shift. But, those who came late to work will not get full day salary as their attendance will be considered as half day,” said Umakant Gaikwad, assistant commissioner, KDMC.

As per the civic body, out of the 1,243 employees, only 745 were present in their cabin on Wednesday. A total of 183 employees arrived late to work, while others were either on field or working in shifts.

top news
RBI ‘working on a plan’ after Yes Bank capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000
RBI ‘working on a plan’ after Yes Bank capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000
India confirms 30th coronavirus patient, 30,000 people under watch
India confirms 30th coronavirus patient, 30,000 people under watch
Who can be exempted from Yes Bank’s Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Who can be exempted from Yes Bank’s Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Yes Bank netbanking, ATM services down as RBI restricts withdrawal
Yes Bank netbanking, ATM services down as RBI restricts withdrawal
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
Coronavirus fallout: Chinese car companies consider pay cut to stay ‘healthy’
Coronavirus fallout: Chinese car companies consider pay cut to stay ‘healthy’
‘All you muppets saying...’: Vaughan slams ICC rule after Eng exit T20 WC
‘All you muppets saying...’: Vaughan slams ICC rule after Eng exit T20 WC
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities