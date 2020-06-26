KDMC lists 6 unauthorised schools

cities

The education department of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Thursday declared a list of six schools which are not approved by the state government in a bid to make parents aware before the start of the new academic year. The circular released by the department stated that parents should not enrol their children in these schools.

“Every year, we make a list of these schools to ensure that those taking admissions in these schools are aware that it is not recognised by the government. Until we get proper papers citing that they have permission, we continue to include their name in the list and alert the school to stop functioning,” E Tadvi, education officer, KDMC, said on Thursday.