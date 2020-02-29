KDMC presents ₹1,997-crore budget

cities

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 00:49 IST

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation presented its budget for 2020-21 on Friday.

The budget showed ₹1,997.79- crore income and ₹1,996.79-crore expenditure — around ₹59.8 crore more than the previous budget.

While presenting the budget, KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi stressed on cleanliness and beautification of the twin cities.

“Three things I want to emphasise through the budget — cleanliness, economic discipline and good governance. Kalyan and Dombivli have not developed as expected. My efforts will be on to make the city a better place to live in,” said Suryavanshi.

Awards for officials

The civic body plans to introduce Swachch Society Award every month.

In order to involve civic officials and corporators in keeping the city clean, the civic body will survey all wards in Kalyan and Dombivli. A ward will be ranked every month based on the cleanliness and beautification. The ward officers will be felicitated as per the ranking.

After monthly ranking, there will be another ranking at the end of the year.

Corporators, who will initiate waste segregation and disposal in their ward, will be felicitated on August 15.

A total of ₹71 crore has been allocated for this.

Although the budget has allocations for sports, education, health, fire service and civic transportation, the KDMC chief said there will be no new projects undertaken in the coming financial year.

“We will follow economic discipline by balancing the funds we have for the works which are underway. There won’t be any new projects introduced by the civic body,” said Suryavanshi.

Adopt e-governance

The civic body aims at providing e-governance to citizens by making all payment facilities online.

The civic body will also felicitate those officials who work with dedication for good governance.

“There are several workers and officials who work even during holidays. We will recognise them and felicitate them. Although the civic body has been taking up all basic works, there is a need to work on big projects throughout the year,” said Suryavanshi.

Some of the works which the civic body will emphasise on are waste management, road-widening, building flyovers and storm water drains.

“Areas on the outskirts of the city such as Ambivli, Mohili, Balyani, Umbarni and slums in Kalyan (East) will be developed through mission mode, said Suryavanshi.

The civic body also aims at improving its economic stability by increasing revenue through collecting taxes and utilising reserved plots for parking facilities.

It will also apply for more funds and grants from the state and central government under various schemes.

“We have already initiated action against tax defaulters. This will help us in increase revenue to some extent,” said Suryavanshi.

Inspirational quotes

The new civic body chief recited inspirational quotes throughout the budget presentation.

“Budget presentation is always technical and has lots of numbers. The quotes were to hold the attention of the gathering and bring a sense of unity among the civic administration and elected representatives to work towards the development of the city,” said Suryavanshi.

IMPROVING BUSES

The civic body plans to include electric buses in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) fleet.

Facilities such as smart card, mobile ticketing, mobile pass, mobile tracking of buses. Exemption of fares for senior citizens by 50%, mediapersons and soldiers by 100% has been proposed.

For the first time, KDMT will give 100% exemption on fares for the disabled, dialysis, HIV and cancer patients. A training centre to drive heavy vehicles will be opened by KDMT.