Home / Cities / KDMC records 62 new cases, 1 death

KDMC records 62 new cases, 1 death

cities Updated: Jun 04, 2020 01:36 IST
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 62 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the total positive cases to 1,229.

A 70-year-old man from Kalyan (East) died of Covid at Kalwa hospital on Tuesday.

The death toll in Kalyan and Dombivli is 34.

“He was admitted to Kalwa hospital on May 31. His test report came as positive on Wednesday, a day after he died. He was suffering from several illness including diabetes and hypertension,” said an officer from KDMC, who did not wish to be named.

