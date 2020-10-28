KDMC seizes 50-kg plastic from Kalyan APMC market

cities

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:58 IST

In a surprise drive against the use of plastic, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) seized 50kg of plastic bags from Kalyan’s APMC market on Tuesday morning.

The drive was conducted around 4.30am by a joint team of KDMC officials and police personnel. The team checked stalls of vegetable and flower vendors and seized 50kg of plastic bags. Those using and stocking plastic bags were fined. The civic body collected fines worth ₹32,000.

Bhagaji Bhangre, ward officer, KDMC, said, “Drives against plastic use are carried out at regular intervals in KDMC limits. We had many complaints of plastic being used in the APMC market. We, therefore, visited the market on Tuesday morning and found many vendors with plastic bags. Some had even stocked the bags.”

The drive continued till 7am, by which time the entire market was inspected.

“The seized items will be sent to our plant at Barave for recycling. Such drives will continue in different places,” added Bhangre.