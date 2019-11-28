KDMC to appoint security guards at civic schools

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 20:48 IST

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has made provisions for security guards at all civic schools. This was done to ensure proper security during both school functioning and non-functioning hours. For a trial period, the guards were recruited from July till September and it was seen that the number of burglaries in KDMC schools was fewer during this period. This prompted the standing committee to approve the proposal and give an extension till March 2020.

“It is essential that there is enough security when schools are shut as well, this helps keep away any illegal activities or any burglary. The students, staff, and school premises remain safe. Many times during vacations people would use the school property for personal use. This has been stopped now due to the presence of security guards,” said KDMC commissioner, Govind Bodke.

The civic body has proposed to spend around Rs 67 lakh for the salary and other expenses of the guards. In 59 KDMC schools, 44 security personnel have been recruited. Two supervisors have also been appointed to ensure decorum is maintained in the school premises. The security guards and supervisors are given a monthly income of around Rs 25,000.

“Youngsters often loiter within the school premises during off days and spoil the furniture or other amenities. Such practices have stopped completely with the presence of security guards,” said citizen activist Santosh Bhide.