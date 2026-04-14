Thiruvananthapuram, As the mercury rises and the IMD issues a "yellow alert" for soaring temperatures across Kerala, inmates of the zoological park here are being shielded by an intensive heat-mitigation strategy, sources said on Tuesday. Kerala zoo steps up heat mitigation measures as temperatures rise

While the city's human population retreats to shade and air conditioning, the zoo's diverse inhabitants are being cared for by a specialised team of caretakers and medical professionals working overtime to ensure their comfort and safety.

The cornerstone of this defence is a revamped nutritional plan that prioritises hydration over heavy caloric intake, zoo sources said.

The animals are now being served a seasonal feast of iced watermelons, chilled grapes, and pomegranates at frequent intervals throughout the day.

Rather than a simple summer treat, it is a clinical hydration strategy designed to maintain electrolyte balance as the sun's rays grow increasingly intense.

According to zoo veterinarian Nikesh Kiran, every species has been individually evaluated to create a customised summer menu that complements its regular diet and helps prevent heat exhaustion.

For the zoo's bears, the thick fur that serves them well in cooler months has become a burden in the current climate.

To cope, the animals spend hours submerged in artificial ponds that are specially maintained and regularly refilled with fresh water by a dedicated team.

Complementing these pools are overhead sprinkler systems installed to transform dry enclosures into mist-filled spaces, significantly reducing the ambient temperature within the cages.

The operation represents a round-the-clock effort by zoo staff. Caretakers are under strict instructions to continuously monitor water levels and animal behaviour, ensuring that no pond runs dry and no resident is left without a cooling dip.

From the smallest bird to the largest mammal, staff vigilance remains the primary safeguard against the elements, officials said.

Though the current heatwave is severe, the proactive measures taken at the zoo ensure that the animals remain protected from extreme temperatures.

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