KGMU convocation on October 25: Nineteen women among 43 medal winners

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 21:26 IST

Sana Mohsin’s hard work will be rewarded with the prestigious Hewett medal at the convocation of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on October 25, while co-student Akarshi Gupta will bag the Chancellor’s and the University Honours medals. These three medals make for the top three honours awarded by the medical university, said officials at a press conference here on Wednesday.

“I came to know about it only on Wednesday morning,” said Sana, daughter of Mohd Mohsin, owner of a private diagnostic centre in Indira Nagar. Having scored the highest marks in medicine, Sana said she wanted to pursue higher studies in radiology.

“The Hewett medal is given to the student who scores the highest marks in the final MBBS professional (part-II), while the Chancellor’s medal is awarded to the one who scores the highest aggregate marks in MBBS, in all the four professional exams,” said the pro-vice chancellor Prof Madhumati Goel.

“The University Honours medal is bagged by the student who gets the maximum number of honours and certificates in all the four MBBS professional examinations in the batch and passes all in the very first attempt,” said Prof Goel.

Governor Anandiben Patel, medical education minister Suresh Khanna and director general, Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr Balram Bhargava would grace the event, said Dr Vinita Das, dean of medicine at KGMU. “About 1,200 students will get their degrees and 43, including 19 women, will be awarded medals on the occasion,” she said.

Sana would also bag multiple medals, including 10 gold, four silver and one bronze, in addition to three cash prizes and a book prize, said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU. “Akarshi will get 16 gold and four silver medals, along with two book prizes and three cash prizes,” he said.

Dr Meenakshi V will get the Dr TN Chawla gold medal for being the best post-graduation student in the faculty of dental sciences. Dr SK Das, former head of rheumatology department, will be honoured with the lifetime achievement award.

This year, two new awards would also be introduced -- Prof Vinita Das gold medal and Dr Girish Chandra Foundation gold medal -- said officials.

Other students who will bag medals/awards include Dr Shalini Singh, Dr PUneet Prakash, Dr Sorabh Gupta, Dr Sagarika Mahapatro, Dr Sameer M Halageri, Dr Samarth Agrawal, Dr Sorav Pradhan, Dr Parminder Singh Manghera, Dr Jyoti, Dr Vikas Janu, Dr Pratibha Singh, Dr Shashank Kumar, Dr Chandra Mauli Mishra and Dr Sugandhi.

SINGLE ENTRANCE TEST

The medal winners at the KGMU’s upcoming convocation have different opinions regarding the proposal to have a single entrance examination for admission into medical courses in the country. While some said the move would limit options for aspirants, others thought it would make candidates more comfortable. Sana Mohsin, winner of this year’s Hewett medal, said, “Giving just one exam may increase the candidates’ stress level. If they miss this single chance, they will have to wait a whole year for the next one.”

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 21:26 IST