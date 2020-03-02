e-paper
Home / Cities / KGMU to have 50 more ventilators

KGMU to have 50 more ventilators

cities Updated: Mar 02, 2020 23:32 IST
LUCKNOW: The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) is set to get 50 more ventilators.

“The process to purchase more ventilators is on,” said Prof Sudhir Singh, spokesperson of the university.

At present, the institute has 193 functional ventilators. But many times patients, who require the facility, have to wait for ventilator support.

The issue of ventilators was raised in the UP Assembly budget session recently. In reply to a question, medical education minister Suresh Khanna had mentioned about new ventilators at KGMU and PGI. The process for purchase of 50 ventilators for KGMU and 55 for the PGI was on, said the minister.

KGMU gets patients not only from Lucknow but from other districts across the state. In such a situation, bed occupancy remains almost 100% on any given day.

Roughly, one-third of the patients on ventilator are from Lucknow while the remaining are from other districts, said Prof GP Singh, pro-vice chancellor, KGMU.

Review of patients on ventilator support is done at every 24 hours and if their condition improves, the support is removed gradually, said officials.

“There is also a need to increase the number of medical centres with ventilator units. If more ventilator units come up, the inflow towards KGMU will be reduced,” said a senior faculty member.

