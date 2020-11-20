e-paper
Khanna liquor scam: SAD accuses Cong of trying to scuttle probe

Khanna liquor scam: SAD accuses Cong of trying to scuttle probe

They said the officer during whose term an illegal liquor factory had flourished, has been reposted as Khanna’s senior superintendent of police by the Punjab government

cities Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representative image/HT
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday accused the Congress government of trying to cover up the Rs 100-crore Khanna liquor scam.

They said Gurcharan Singh Grewal, the officer during whose term an illegal liquor factory had flourished, has been reposted as Khanna’s senior superintendent of police by the Punjab government.

The SAD leaders also threatened to raise a stir if the he was not posted out the district.

Former minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said it was during Gurcharan’s tenure as SSP that an illegal factory, which produced 1,000 crates of liquor everyday, had flourished under the nose of the local police.

“It is condemnable that the same officer, who was transferred out of the district for failing to stop liquor smuggling, has now been posted back. We condemn the move and demand that he is posted out of the district immediately,” said Grewal.

The senior SAD leader also demanded a CBI probe into the liquor scam. He said those who supplied machinery for the illegal factory and spirit used to make alcohol were yet to be identified.

“The role of the Khanna Congress legislator who openly patronised the factory has also not been probed adequately. Till such time that the CBI probes the matter, it should be given for inquiry to an IG level officer,” he said.

The former minister said it is clear that Gurcharan has been reposted as Khanna SSP to ensure the probe into the illegal factory and its godfathers can be scuttled.

“In case the SSP is not posted out of the district, and a free and fair probe is not conducted into the matter, SAD will launch an agitation to secure justice”, he added.

