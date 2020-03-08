Khanna man who returned from Australia tests negative for coronavirus

cities

The suspected coronavirus patient, admitted to the Khanna civil hospital on Friday, tested negative on Sunday.

The 22-year-old man, who had returned from Australia a week ago, was admitted to the hospital after complaints of fever, cough and cold.

Dr Rajesh Bagga said the patient was kept in isolation for two days. His samples were sent to the national virology lab in Pune, and the report turned out to be negative. So far, there has been no confirmed case in Ludhiana district.

“Though we don’t have any suspected patients right now, we have sensitised our staff and have been carrying out mock drills to prepare them to deal with coronavirus patients,” Dr Bagga said.

NO NEED FOR PANIC

Dr Bagga said the civil surgeon and deputy commissioner will be the nodal persons on any updates regarding coronavirus. “We are prepared to tackle any challenges. There’s no need to panic. We have started spreading awareness among people by visiting markets, shopping malls, cinema halls, schools and colleges to spread awareness about the virus. We are educating the public to avoid venturing out in public if suffering from flu,” he added.

STEPS BEING TAKEN

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said isolation wards constituting 100 beds, rapid response teams and flu corners had been setup in all government medical health facilities across the district. Besides the leaves of all doctors and paramedical staff had been cancelled with immediate effect.

Dr Bagga said a communiqué had been issued to all schools, colleges and other educational institutions to encourage hand hygiene among students. “Any student suffering from an infection can proceed on seven-day leave without the need for submitting a medical certificate,” he added.

Helpline Numbers

0161-244-4193

District epidemiologist Dr Divjot Singh 9041-274-030

District epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Kumar 9855-716-180