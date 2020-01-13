Khanna pvt school science teacher shoots self at her house

cities

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 23:07 IST

Apparently upset over the problems her daughter was facing in getting a permanent residency (PR) in Canada, a 42-year-old woman teacher of a private school reportedly shot herself with the licensed revolver of her husband in Gurmohar Nagar of Khanna early morning on Monday. The victim talked to her daughter over the phone for about two-and-half hours before taking the extreme step, police said.

At the time of the incident, the husband of the victim was sleeping in another room. But he came to know of the incident after some students came to take tuitions from his wife.

A police team visited the spot and took the weapon in their possession. The gun has been sent a laboratory for forensic examination. She taught science at a private school in Khanna.

Victim’s brother said her sister’s daughter had gone to Canada on a study visa. She was trying for permanent residency, but was facing some problems.

Victim’s daughter made a call to her at 4am and they talked for more than tow hours. Immediately after disconnecting the call, she took out the revolver of her husband and shot herself in the head.

Victim’s husband said they had gone to attend a Lohri function at the house of a relative on Sunday night and returned late. “I woke up late after children rang the doorbell. In the lobby, I saw my wife lying in a pool of blood. I raised an alarm and informed the police,” he told the police.

Sub-inspector Kimti Lal said they have strated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC and investigations are on to look into all aspects. The family has installed CCTV cameras in the house but they didn’t cover the room where Anjali’s body was found.

‘LONE BULLET DESTROYED MY FAMILY’

Victim’s husband said he along with the revolver, he bought only one bullet and never used the weapon. “I had no idea that the single bullet will destroy his life,” he said.