Kharar gas agency manager accuses police of extortion, assault; inquiry marked

The manager himself has been accused of charging ₹209 extra for a domestic gas cylinder by a police official

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 00:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The employee and manager of a Kharar gas agency have accused an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted as CM’s security and Kharar station house officer (SHO) of assault and extortion.

The manager himself has been accused of charging ₹209 extra for a domestic gas cylinder by the ASI.

Sanjiv Kumar Verma of Nayashahar is employed as the manager of Jain gas agency in Kharar. He alleged that on October 1, ASI Charanjit Singh posted as CM’s security came to the agency and misbehaved with his staff. He said Charanjit even assaulted a staffer who had to be taken to the civil hospital. A complaint was lodged by them.

VICTIMS APPROACH SSP

“But when the police failed to act, we met the senior superintendent of police, after which the station house officer (SHO) of Kharar summoned us. On October 5, ASI Charanjit came with a constable to the gas agency and asked me to accompany them to the police station, where the SHO assaulted me,” further alleged Verma.

He added, “The SHO threatened to implicate me in a false case and let me off only after I paid ₹5,000, after keeping me in police station the entire day.” Verma sustained injuries in the head, ear and face, police said.

ASI’S COUNTER ALLEGATION

ASI Charanjit Singh alleged that the gas agency had delivered a domestic cylinder at his house for which they charged ₹810 as against ₹601.

When he took up the matter with the agency manager, they denied delivering the cylinder at his house even after he showed them the delivery slip.

The ASI alleged, “An employee of the gas agency manhandled me and even verbally abused me after which I approached the police.”

SSP MARKS INQUIRY

“I have received a complaint by the manager of a gas agency and have directed the DSP to conduct an inquiry. Anyone found guilty will not be spared,” Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said. The police are scanning the CCTV footage installed in both the gas agency as well as the police station to ascertain who is at fault.

Meanwhile, Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu wrote a letter to the SSP condemning the assault on gas agency employee and manager. He demanded suspension of those involved in assault and extortion.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 00:48 IST

