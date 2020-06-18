e-paper
Kharar SDM honours 50 Covid-19 warriors under Mission Fateh

Mohali district is undertaking a sustained awareness campaign to ensure that the residents are made aware of the safety measures to be undertaken in accordance with the protocol of the health department for protection from coronavirus

Jun 18, 2020
Hindustan Times/Mohali
The involvement of the common people is very important to ensure the success of ‘Mission Fateh’ campaign as without their support awareness generation cannot really take off, opined Kharar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Himanshu Jain on the occasion of honouring 50 Mission Fateh warriors for spreading awareness regarding containing the spread of coronavirus.

He said that the Mohali district is undertaking a sustained awareness campaign to ensure that the residents of the district are made aware of the safety measures to be undertaken in accordance with the protocol of the health department for protection from coronavirus.

Divulging more, he added that many activities are being undertaken including field publicity through hoardings, banners, distribution of pamphlets, awareness to download COVA app, special one-on-one guidance through GOGs, Asha workers, anganwadi workers, sarpanches, youth volunteers, scouts and guides and identification of corona Warriors and the Mission Fateh warriors and recognising their efforts.

