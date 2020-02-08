e-paper
Khawajke resident booked for raping, blackmailing woman

Woman, who works as a loan agent, told the police that the accused recorded a video of the crime and used it to extort ₹2.5 lakh from her

cities Updated: Feb 08, 2020 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A Khawajke village resident was booked after a 30-year-old woman alleged that he raped her multiple times.

The woman, who is the mother of two children, also alleged that the accused, Gurwinder Singh, even made objectionable videos of her and used it to extort ₹2.5 lakh from her. She said that when she refused to give him more money, he thrashed her.

In her complaint, the woman said she works as a loan agent and Gurwinder was the friend of one of his clients. Eight months ago, Gurwinder contacted her for a loan and asked her to visit him at his house. When she reached there, he was alone at home. He offered her a cold drink, after drinking which she fell unconscious.

After sometime when she gathered consciousness, she realised she had been raped. The accused then told her that he had recorded an objectionable video of her and would post it on social networking sites if she did not follow his instructions. He then raped her several times and also started blackmailing her.

The accused even got one of his cousins to follow her and click pictures of her everywhere she went.

Based on the woman’s complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

Assistant sub-inspector Tarsem Lal, who is investigating the case, said the police are on a lookout for the accused. The police are also probing the role of his cousin and more sections will be added into the FIR after initial probe.

