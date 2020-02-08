e-paper
Kila Raipur Games to be held on February 24, 25

The society released the poster of the games, popularly as Rural Olympics, at the Sports Stadium in Kila Raipur village on February 8

cities Updated: Feb 08, 2020 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

  The Kila Raipur Sports Society, Patti Sohaviya, will organise the Kila Raipur Games on February 24 and 25. 

The society released the poster of the games, popularly as Rural Olympics, at the Sports Stadium in Kila Raipur village on February 8.

The members of the society along with members of gram panchayat and youth club conducted a meeting at Kila Raipur and formed teams for proper execution of the event. 

Colonel Surinder Singh Grewal, president of the society, said during the two-day event, games, including hockey, kabaddi, tug-of-war, athletics, cycling and gymnastics will be held. “Motorcycle show, acrobatics by nomadic tribe of Bazigar, paragliding Show, trolley loading and unloading, Bhangra and Giddha will remain the main attractions of the event,” he said. 

Secretary Gurwinder Singh, secretary of the society said in athletics, the winner will be awarded ₹5,000, while the runners-up will be awarded ₹3,000 and ₹2,000.

Similarly, there are cash awards for other games too, he said.

He said nine teams of hockey (girls) from across Haryana and Punjab have confirmed their participation of now. 

During the meet, members also discussed about the collection of funds for organising the event.

Grewal said funds will be collected from villagers.

“Meanwhile, if someone is interested to sponsor the event for promoting sports and cultural, he or she can contact us at 9417787016,” he said.

