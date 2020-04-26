Kiln owners in Ludhiana can transport bricks between 6am and 12pm

cities

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 01:07 IST

The district administration has given the green signal to kiln owners to transport bricks between 6am and 12pm.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said the general shops will remain openas per the orders of the Punjab government.

“The kiln owners have been allowed to operate the kilns, but only the driver and two labourers are allowed in the vehicle being used to transport the bricks. They also need to wear masks and maintain social distancing,” the DC said.

He added that the government had also given nod to construction work on national highways. The warehouses supplying cement and steel for these projects will also remain open, Agrawal said.

“A maximum of three workers will be allowed to gather at a place at a time. Also, they should keep at least a two-metre distance between themselves. Warehouses must be properly sanitised and each person will need to wear a mask. The workers should be given hand sanitisers,” he added.

The DC also gave the permission to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including housing finance companies (HFCs) and microfinance institutions (MFIs), to operate with bare-minimum staff. He allowed for the multipurpose primary cooperative agricultural service societiesto be operated from 9am to 5pm.

He said, “Works related to water supply and sanitation, layingofpower transmission lines, telecom lines and related activities are allowed outside the municipal limits with specific permission from the Tehsildar/Naib Tehsildar concerned.”

“All persons involved will have to follow the directions of the Punjab government. No person associated with these activities will be allowed movement without a curfew pass. These personnel will have to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) for social distancing. All these relaxations are not applicable in areas declared as containment zones,” Agrawal said.