e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Kolhapur district collector forms a committee to regulate mutton prices

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2019 17:02 IST
HTC
HTC
Hindustantimes
         

Pune Against the backdrop of tears from cutting up onions that cost Rs 150kg, in Kolhapur, its famed, and spicy, mutton Kolhapuri, is being over-cooked with rising meat prices.

Between November 1 and November 30, the cost of one kg of mutton has risen from Rs 450 to Rs 560.

Murmurs of opposition have begun growing louder among residents and on Wedneday, district collector Daulat Desai called a joint meeting of residents, mutton vendors and prominent personalities to understand the situation.

A 12-member committee has now been formed to study why mutton prices are rising. The committee will submit its report on December 7 and, on December 9, the district collector will chair another meeting to look at solutions.

Desai said, “There is no law related to monitoring of the mutton prices, but for peace in society we need to find out a solution. The committee formed will review rates of mutton within city limits and outside, purchase of goats, quality of mutton, and profit earned by shop owners. On December 9, mutton rates will be finalised, with a solution that is applicable to all.” 

 R K Pawar, representative from Nagarik Kruti Samiti, a citizens’ body who took up the issue, said, “Increase of rates by Rs 2 or Rs 3 is usual, but suddenly, a drastic hike of Rs 100 is unacceptable. There is large number of citizens who buy 100 gms or 250 gms of mutton on a daily basis in Kolhapur. Our demand is that mutton prices should be affordable to the common public.” 

Vijay Kamble, president, Kolhapur Khatik community association, representing the mutton shop owners, said, “The taste of the Kolhapur’s mutton is different and is world famous. We need to maintain its quality. If mutton prices are reduced, we fear that quality will also be compromised. We have to travel to the Gujarat border to get the best quality goats, which leads to an increase in prices.”

top news
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
‘Chidambaram’s incarceration was vengeful, vindictive’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Chidambaram’s incarceration was vengeful, vindictive’: Rahul Gandhi
After bail, P Chidambaram will attend Parliament tomorrow, says son Karti
After bail, P Chidambaram will attend Parliament tomorrow, says son Karti
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Exclusive: Ranveer Singh debuts first look of Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Exclusive: Ranveer Singh debuts first look of Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, set to be placed in Parliament
Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, set to be placed in Parliament
WhatsApp drops a new hint about long-awaited Dark Mode feature
WhatsApp drops a new hint about long-awaited Dark Mode feature
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly session

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities