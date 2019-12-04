Kolhapur district collector forms a committee to regulate mutton prices

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 17:02 IST

Pune Against the backdrop of tears from cutting up onions that cost Rs 150kg, in Kolhapur, its famed, and spicy, mutton Kolhapuri, is being over-cooked with rising meat prices.

Between November 1 and November 30, the cost of one kg of mutton has risen from Rs 450 to Rs 560.

Murmurs of opposition have begun growing louder among residents and on Wedneday, district collector Daulat Desai called a joint meeting of residents, mutton vendors and prominent personalities to understand the situation.

A 12-member committee has now been formed to study why mutton prices are rising. The committee will submit its report on December 7 and, on December 9, the district collector will chair another meeting to look at solutions.

Desai said, “There is no law related to monitoring of the mutton prices, but for peace in society we need to find out a solution. The committee formed will review rates of mutton within city limits and outside, purchase of goats, quality of mutton, and profit earned by shop owners. On December 9, mutton rates will be finalised, with a solution that is applicable to all.”

R K Pawar, representative from Nagarik Kruti Samiti, a citizens’ body who took up the issue, said, “Increase of rates by Rs 2 or Rs 3 is usual, but suddenly, a drastic hike of Rs 100 is unacceptable. There is large number of citizens who buy 100 gms or 250 gms of mutton on a daily basis in Kolhapur. Our demand is that mutton prices should be affordable to the common public.”

Vijay Kamble, president, Kolhapur Khatik community association, representing the mutton shop owners, said, “The taste of the Kolhapur’s mutton is different and is world famous. We need to maintain its quality. If mutton prices are reduced, we fear that quality will also be compromised. We have to travel to the Gujarat border to get the best quality goats, which leads to an increase in prices.”