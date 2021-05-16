3 Bengal kids drown in rainwater collected in ditch

Three minor children drowned on Saturday in a ditch filled with rainwater at Nandanpur village in Bengal’s Murshidabad district. The ditch was dug in a field to collect mud for a local brick kiln, police said.

The children were identified as 8 years old Sahidul Sheikh, 6-years old Rashid Sheikh, and an 8-years old girl Asha Khatun. They were cousins.

The incident took place in the Ranitala police station area of Murshidabad.

Villagers told the police that it had been raining for the last few days and the water filled up the ditch. On Saturday afternoon, the children went out to play in the field after a norwester- a stormy weather pattern, but did not return home till late evening.

Later, the bodies were found floating in the stagnant water. The children were declared dead on arrival at Nashipur hospital.

Maksedh Sheikh, a relative of the children, said, “The incident has shattered us.”

Sheikh said, “A local brick kiln owner dug the ditch a few days ago. The field is part of the brick kiln. The children apparently failed to spot the stagnant water since it was dark.”

An officer from Ranitala police station said a case of unnatural death has been registered. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.