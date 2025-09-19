Another arrest in Kolkata gangrape case, prime accused nabbed

Kolkata Police has arrested Debanshu Biswas, the prime accused in the alleged gangrape of a young woman from the city's Deshapriya Park area, an officer said on Friday. Investigators were probing whether more people were involved in the alleged crime, the officer added.(Hindustan Times file photo)

Earlier, another accused, Chandan Malik, was arrested at Bardhaman railway station in connection with the case.

"Acting on a tip-off, we spotted Biswas near Deshapriya Park area and arrested him on Thursday night. He will be produced in court today," he said.

Investigators were probing whether more people were involved in the alleged crime, the officer added.

A case was registered after the survivor filed a complaint with Haridevpur police station, alleging that Chandan Malik, whom she had met a few months ago, and one of his friends, Debanshu, were responsible.

"The survivor claimed that Malik had introduced himself as an organiser of a prominent South Kolkata Durga Puja committee. Through Chandan, she later came in contact with Biswas. Over time, they stayed in regular communication," the officer said.

On September 5, the woman’s birthday, the accused allegedly invited her to a party and later took her to a flat in Regent Park, where the crime was reported to have taken place.

She returned home and informed police, officials said.