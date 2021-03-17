IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Anti-BJP 'storm' spills out of cup at Kolkata’s iconic Coffee House
Presence of BJP workers and anti-BJP activists led to a face-off in Kolkata's iconic Indian Coffee House.(Sourced Photo)
Presence of BJP workers and anti-BJP activists led to a face-off in Kolkata's iconic Indian Coffee House.(Sourced Photo)
kolkata news

Anti-BJP 'storm' spills out of cup at Kolkata’s iconic Coffee House

  • 'No Vote for BJP' campaign has organised several rallies and programmes in the run up to the West Bengal assembly elections 2021
READ FULL STORY
By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:17 AM IST

The iconic Indian Coffee House at Kolkata’s College Street is in the news since Monday when the tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and activists of an anti-BJP movement spilled beyond the electoral arena and entered the premises of the cafe which started its journey in 1876 and became a melting pot for political and cultural thoughts.

Since last month, the Indian Coffee House and College Street have been witnessing a flurry of activities by followers of the new “No Vote for BJP” campaign that has the support of a section of intellectuals and pro-Maoist groups. On Monday, the campaigners were locked in a face-off with BJP workers inside the nation’s oldest outlet of the Indian Coffee House.

The Bengal BJP headquarters at Muralidhar Sen Lane is located close to College Street.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, spokesperson of the BJP’s Delhi unit, told HT that he was having a cup of coffee when followers of the movement misbehaved with the BJP workers accompanying him.

“We were having coffee when they stormed at us. This is unacceptable in a civilised society,” he said on Tuesday night. Bagga also tweeted photos.

The activists, on the other hand, alleged in a statement and numerous messages on the social media that the BJP activists had come to the Coffee House wearing T-shirts with party symbols and tore posters put up by the anti-BJP campaigners. The activists have already held a rally in Kolkata and several more in the districts.

Also Read: 'TMC colludes with bureaucracy to smuggle girls': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

When told that activists of the “No Vote for BJP” campaign have said they would stage an agitation outside the state BJP headquarters, Bagga said, “In a democratic country, all people have the freedom to express their opinion. They are welcome.”

Bengal BJP leaders remained silent on the incident.

Incidentally, the CPI-ML (Liberation), which is contesting some assembly seats in Bengal in the upcoming polls after its success in the Bihar elections, has said that Bengal’s Left parties, headed by the CPI(M), should consider the BJP its first political enemy. This has been opposed by the CPI(M) which says the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress should both be opposed and treated as enemies of democracy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 indian coffee house tmc-bjp clash
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Presence of BJP workers and anti-BJP activists led to a face-off in Kolkata's iconic Indian Coffee House.(Sourced Photo)
Presence of BJP workers and anti-BJP activists led to a face-off in Kolkata's iconic Indian Coffee House.(Sourced Photo)
kolkata news

Anti-BJP 'storm' spills out of cup at Kolkata’s iconic Coffee House

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:17 AM IST
  • 'No Vote for BJP' campaign has organised several rallies and programmes in the run up to the West Bengal assembly elections 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally in Purulia district while sitting in a wheelchair on Monday.(PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally in Purulia district while sitting in a wheelchair on Monday.(PTI)
kolkata news

After CM's injury, Bengal govt appoints new director security

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:09 AM IST
  • The ECI had suspended and removed IPS officer Vivek Sahay from the post saying he failed to conduct his duty and protect the CM.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI Photo)
File photo: Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

Shah promises development, forest rights in Bengal tribal belt; CM hits back

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:55 PM IST
  • CM Banerjee said no conspiracy or injury can stop her from taking forward her battle against the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adhikari had said on March 6 that he would drive the TMC out of Bengal and ensure that the BJP emerges victorious in Nandigram and across the state.(HT file photo)
Adhikari had said on March 6 that he would drive the TMC out of Bengal and ensure that the BJP emerges victorious in Nandigram and across the state.(HT file photo)
kolkata news

Adhikari seeks rejection of Mamata Banerjee's nomination, cites pending CBI case

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • The CBI says the case was not against CM Banerjee but her namesake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurgaon, India - April 18, 2017: Commuter searching app-based cab as drivers were on strike in the morning, in Gurgaon, India, on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Gurgaon, India - April 18, 2017: Commuter searching app-based cab as drivers were on strike in the morning, in Gurgaon, India, on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
kolkata news

Online cab operator associations on day-long strike in Kolkata today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 01:15 PM IST
With some metered cab operators also extending support to the strike, commuters were in for a tough time during the morning rush hours as only a few buses and mini buses plying. Commuters said the fares were high and the wait time longer than usual
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee. (AP)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee. (AP)
kolkata news

CM Banerjee more qualified than protégé-turned-adversary Adhikari, earns less

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:22 PM IST
  • The affidavits show that Banerjee has completed her MA and LLB while Adhikari holds a master degree.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait. (HT file photo)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait. (HT file photo)
kolkata news

‘Going to Nandigram…’: BKU’s Rakesh Tikait says ‘BJP has robbed the country’

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:04 PM IST
The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday held a ‘mahapanchayat’ in Kolkata against the three farm laws. Nandigram is the assembly constituency in West Bengal from where CM Mamata Banerjee will contest the upcoming state polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banerjee’s injury continued to dominate politics in the poll-bound state.(AP)
Banerjee’s injury continued to dominate politics in the poll-bound state.(AP)
kolkata news

Mamata out of hospital amid political slugfest

By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:45 AM IST
A senior police official said on condition of anonymity that the state government report suggested the chief minister was standing on the footboard of the vehicle and something made the door of the car close and injure the 66-year-old.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Clad in a white cotton saree and simple hawaiian chappals on her feet, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee waves at her supporters in Nandigram. (ANI)
File photo: Clad in a white cotton saree and simple hawaiian chappals on her feet, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee waves at her supporters in Nandigram. (ANI)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee’s iconic blue-white Hawaiian slippers need some rest too

By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • Blue and white are Banerjee's favourite colours. The CM does not wear slippers of any other shade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at SSKM hospital after suffering injuries during her Nandigram visit on March 10. ((PTI))
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at SSKM hospital after suffering injuries during her Nandigram visit on March 10. ((PTI))
kolkata news

Doctors unsure on Mamata Banerjee's release from hospital

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:23 AM IST
  • Doctors said during the day that her condition would be examined again on Friday before taking the treatment forward.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (AFP)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (AFP)
kolkata news

Three ‘assaults’ that marked Mamata Banerjee’s rise through street politics

By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:05 PM IST
  • Allegations of physical assault against her adversaries have marked West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elections in the hills will be held in the fifth phase on April 17.(AFP File Photo)
Elections in the hills will be held in the fifth phase on April 17.(AFP File Photo)
kolkata news

Split in Gorkha Janmukti Morcha may help BJP in Bengal's hill region

By Pramod Giri, Siliguri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • The only thing common in Tamang and Gurung factions is their strong stand against the BJP, which may end up helping the saffron party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pamela Goswami, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader in Bengal, had named a party colleague Rakesh Singh in the drugs seizure case(Twitter/PamelaGoswami8)
Pamela Goswami, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader in Bengal, had named a party colleague Rakesh Singh in the drugs seizure case(Twitter/PamelaGoswami8)
kolkata news

Kolkata: Two more arrested in Pamela Goswami drugs case, 10 held so far

Written by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:07 PM IST
A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act
READ FULL STORY
Close
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

Kolkata fire: High-level committee to submit probe report within 3 weeks

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:56 AM IST
The fire on the 13 th floor of the New Koilaghat building on Strand Road two railway officials, an assistant sub-inspector of Kolkata Police, a Railway Protection Force official and a security person.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Firefighters and locals stand and watching fire after it broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building and housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

Kolkata: Blame game starts after high-rise fire

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 02:07 AM IST
A case of negligence under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code was lodged and Kolkata police started a probe. The fire department and the railways ordered separate probes into the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP