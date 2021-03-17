'TMC colludes with bureaucracy to smuggle girls': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday accused the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal of smuggling girls in the state. He said that the accused do not get apprehended in these cases as the ruling party is involved.

"Besides coal smuggling, Bengal is also known to be a notorious place for cow smuggling. Our mother, daughter, and sisters are also smuggled in Bengal. The ruling party (of Bengal) and bureaucracy do this together hence no one gets caught," Chowdhury said, according to news agency ANI.

The Congress leader further accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of not aiding those in need after Cyclone Amphan hit the state last year, and said that people were "forced to smuggle girls" as a result. Cyclone Amphan, which barreled through Odisha and West Bengal in May last year, killed over 100 people.

Earlier, reacting to the alleged attack on Banerjee, he accused the chief minister of resorting to 'siyasi pakhand' (hypocrisy) and 'nautanki' (theatrics) to gain public sympathy ahead of assembly polls in the state. Banerjee was injured in Nandigram last week and was discharged from the hospital on Friday after being treated for injuries on her leg, waist, and neck.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the CM was giving a “simple accident” the name of "pre-planned conspiracy," the TMC said the attack was deliberate and there were no policemen around. According to a report by the Election Commission of India, the incident was not part of a conspiracy.

Chowdhury's attack comes ahead of the eight-phased elections scheduled to be held in the state from March 27 to April 29. Results will be announced on May 2.

(With ANI inputs)