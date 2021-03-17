IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / 'TMC colludes with bureaucracy to smuggle girls': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the TMC colluded with the bureaucracy to smuggle girls in the state.(PTI)
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the TMC colluded with the bureaucracy to smuggle girls in the state.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

'TMC colludes with bureaucracy to smuggle girls': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The Congress leader further accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of not aiding those in need after Cyclone Amphan hit the state last year, and said that people were "forced to smuggle girls" as a result.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:10 AM IST

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday accused the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal of smuggling girls in the state. He said that the accused do not get apprehended in these cases as the ruling party is involved.  

"Besides coal smuggling, Bengal is also known to be a notorious place for cow smuggling. Our mother, daughter, and sisters are also smuggled in Bengal. The ruling party (of Bengal) and bureaucracy do this together hence no one gets caught," Chowdhury said, according to news agency ANI.

The Congress leader further accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of not aiding those in need after Cyclone Amphan hit the state last year, and said that people were "forced to smuggle girls" as a result. Cyclone Amphan, which barreled through Odisha and West Bengal in May last year, killed over 100 people.

Earlier, reacting to the alleged attack on Banerjee, he accused the chief minister of resorting to 'siyasi pakhand' (hypocrisy) and 'nautanki' (theatrics) to gain public sympathy ahead of assembly polls in the state. Banerjee was injured in Nandigram last week and was discharged from the hospital on Friday after being treated for injuries on her leg, waist, and neck.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the CM was giving a “simple accident” the name of "pre-planned conspiracy," the TMC said the attack was deliberate and there were no policemen around. According to a report by the Election Commission of India, the incident was not part of a conspiracy

Chowdhury's attack comes ahead of the eight-phased elections scheduled to be held in the state from March 27 to April 29. Results will be announced on May 2.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adhir ranjan chowdhury trinamool congress west bengal assembly elections 2021
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the TMC colluded with the bureaucracy to smuggle girls in the state.(PTI)
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the TMC colluded with the bureaucracy to smuggle girls in the state.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

'TMC colludes with bureaucracy to smuggle girls': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:10 AM IST
The Congress leader further accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of not aiding those in need after Cyclone Amphan hit the state last year, and said that people were "forced to smuggle girls" as a result.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, sitting on a wheel-chair, addresses an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly polls, in Bankura. (PTI )
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, sitting on a wheel-chair, addresses an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly polls, in Bankura. (PTI )
west bengal assembly election

Didi claims BJP using EC, poll body hits back

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Tanmay Chatterjee, Hindustan Times, New Delhi/ Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:33 AM IST
Mamata accuses Shah of manipulating EC at Bankura rally; commission says CM perpetuating myth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh (R) talks with party workers protesting against party's National Vice President Mukul Roy over selection of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, outside BJP election office in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
BJP Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh (R) talks with party workers protesting against party's National Vice President Mukul Roy over selection of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, outside BJP election office in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

As poll battle heats up, infighting hits Bengal BJP

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:23 AM IST
A senior BJP leader said Shah and Nadda held meetings in Kolkata late into the night on Monday, and a second meeting on Tuesday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The saffron party, the UP chief minister said, has brought about a change in the country after coming to power,as prior to it, a section of people believed that even visiting temples would pose a threat to their secular credentials.(PTI)
The saffron party, the UP chief minister said, has brought about a change in the country after coming to power,as prior to it, a section of people believed that even visiting temples would pose a threat to their secular credentials.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

TMC govt playing with emotions of Hindus: Yogi Adityanath

PTI, Balarampur, Raipur, Belda
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Accusing Mamata Banerjee government of playing with the emotions of the Hindus, the BJP's star campaigner said, if she did not mend her ways, people will remove her from power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal will witness an eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27.(AFP)
West Bengal will witness an eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27.(AFP)
west bengal assembly election

TMC resorting to violence realising it will lose Bengal polls: Prakash Javadekar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:05 PM IST
  • Unidentified people vandalised BJP's Sindhu Kanu Samman Yatra bus in Purulia's Manbazar, earlier in the day, according to news agency ANI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda.
BJP National President JP Nadda.
west bengal assembly election

Mamata govt has not done anything for farmers, Adivasis: Nadda at poll rally

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:51 PM IST
She left several Hindu OBC castes such as Mahishya and Teli out of the reserved category because of her "politics of appeasement", and the BJP, if voted to power, will take steps to include them, Nadda said while addressing a rally at Kotulpur in Bankura district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The West Bengal assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.(ANI Twitter)
The West Bengal assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.(ANI Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

'When are you quitting politics?': Nadda’s jab on Mamata over Batla House case

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:27 PM IST
  • JP Nadda said that Trinamool Congress' (TMC) slogan of 'Maa, Mati, Manush' is now reduced to "torture against women, killing of BJP workers and appeasement."
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses an election campaign rally from a wheelchair in Bankura on Tuesday. (PTI)
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses an election campaign rally from a wheelchair in Bankura on Tuesday. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah is running Election Commission, says Mamata Banerjee

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee alo accused on Union home minister Amit Shah of planning assaults on her and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) by using the Central Bureau of India and the Income Tax department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, sitting on a wheel-chair, addresses an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly polls, in Bankura.(PTI)
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, sitting on a wheel-chair, addresses an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly polls, in Bankura.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee sharpens attack on BJP; says Shah 'giving instructions' to EC

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • She was referring to the recent evaluation by the poll regulatory body in which it rejected the allegations of conspiracy over the Nandigram attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The protesters claimed that TMC leaders involved in corruption have been given nominations by the BJP.(PTI)
The protesters claimed that TMC leaders involved in corruption have been given nominations by the BJP.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal polls: BJP supporters continue protests over party's candidate selection

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:08 PM IST
BJP supporters from Canning West, Magrahat, Kultali, Joynagar and Bishnupur were protesting outside the Hastings office of the party since the morning, often getting involved in scuffles among themselves, forcing the police to intervene.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Shah conspiring to harass TMC, frustrated over poor turnout in rallies: Mamata

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Referring to the alleged "attack" on her in Nandigram, Banerjee said no one will stop her from taking forward her battle against the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah. (HT archive)
Union home minister Amit Shah. (HT archive)
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah, Nadda hold meetings as protests break out in BJP over candidate list

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:14 PM IST
While Nadda has come to the state to bolster the party’s campaign and is scheduled to hold rallies in the district today, Shah went to Assam after holding rallies in poll-bound Bengal on Monday. He was scheduled to fly back to Delhi but instead, returned to Kolkata late on Monday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins Trinamool Congress Party ahead of West Bengal assembly elections, in Kolkata on March 13. (PTI)
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins Trinamool Congress Party ahead of West Bengal assembly elections, in Kolkata on March 13. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Looking back at Yashwant Sinha, the finance minister

By Rajeev Jayaswal
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:13 AM IST
The former finance and external affairs minister, who served as a senior leader of the BJP, has turned increasingly critical of the central government—and over the weekend, he formally joined the Trinamool Congress weeks before the election in West Bengal
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo
File Photo
west bengal assembly election

In BJP's list of candidates, 5 key Bengal constituencies to look out for

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be conducted in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari files his nomination as the party's candidate from Nandigram for West Bengal Elections 2021, on Friday.(ANI Photo)
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari files his nomination as the party's candidate from Nandigram for West Bengal Elections 2021, on Friday.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:14 AM IST
In a letter to the returning officer of Nandigram constituency in East Midnapore, the TMC-turncoat alleged that the CM did not declare the cases by Assam Police and the CBI in her nomination papers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP