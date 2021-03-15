Was an accident, shouldn’t tarnish polls: Nitin Gadkari over alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee
Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday the alleged attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee last week must not be politicised and that the poll exercise in the eastern state must not be ‘tarnished’ because of it.
“Polls further dignify our democratic traditions. We shouldn't tarnish polls. What happened with Mamata Banerjee was an accident. Everyone says it. It shouldn't be politicised. She and we are going to the people's court. One should go ahead by accepting the decision,” Gadkari told news agency ANI.
The Union minister’s remark came a day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday ruled out the conspiracy angle in the alleged attack on the chief minister in Nandigram last week. Banerjee’s party, the Trinamool Congress, expressed dissatisfaction over the poll body’s observation and demanded a high-level probe into the incident, alleging the inquiry by election observers lacks credibility, according to news agency PTI. While Banerjee claimed four to five people deliberately attacked her, the opposition BJP alleged that she was trying to turn a “simple accident” into a "pre-planned conspiracy."
Gadkari also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘ashol poriborton’ (real change) pitch for Bengal assembly elections, saying citizens want a change and they expect development in the state the way it is taking place at the Centre under Modi’s leadership. “When there will be BJP government in the Centre as well as state, the double engine government will bring tremendous development to Bengal,” he told ANI.
Taking a veiled dig at the ruling Trinamool Congress, the Union minister said they would have implemented a ₹1 lakh crore road project in Bengal had they got clearance from the state government. “We will bring ₹1 lakh crore road project in Bengal. Had we got land acquisition and forest environment clearance, we could have done it today too. We are ready but unfortunately, we face obstacles. If there is the same party at both levels, we will change the face of Bengal," he said.
Elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.
