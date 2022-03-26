Bengal cops launch 10-day drive to seize illegal firearms after Birbhum violence

The West Bengal Police have launched a 10-day drive to recover illegal arms and ammunition following the Birbhum violence that left eight people dead. District intelligence officers have been told to step up and prepare reports on political rivalries while the local police takes action in sensitive areas based on these reports to prevent any political flare-up.

On Thursday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee met the families of the eight victims at Bogtu village in Birbhum. She ordered the police to launch a state-wide drive to recover illegal arms and explosives.

“As directed by DG [director general] and IGP [inspector general of police], a 10-day special drive to uncover illegal arms and ammunition will be held throughout the state with immediate effect,” additional director general (law and Order) said in an order.

Six women and two children were killed in the arson attack on Monday following the killing of a ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat leader.

Banerjee set up a special investigation team to probe into the incident. On Friday, the Calcutta high court noted gaps in the state police’s handling of the case and handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Banerjee also announced compensation for families of the victims and told the police to crack down on criminals. “Recover all illegal arms and bombs and destroy them,” Banerjee told the state police chief on Thursday.

Police have also ordered the prosecution of active and known “rowdies” across the state. “Action taken against rowdies shall be noted in the rough registers and...shall be submitted by the superintendents of police and police commissioners on a daily basis for the next 10 days,” said a separate order.

Banerjee on Thursday accepted police negligence.

Political violence has been reported in the state since the 2021 assembly elections results were declared. TMC returned to power for the third time in a row.