Bengal reports highest daily spike of 10,784 Covid-19 cases, 58 new fatalities
Polling officials, election workers, and presiding officers stand in queues flouting social distance at EVM distribution center on the eve of the 6th phase of the West Bengal assembly election at Barrackpore, in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday. (ANI photo)
Bengal reports highest daily spike of 10,784 Covid-19 cases, 58 new fatalities

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 08:22 AM IST

West Bengal on Wednesday registered its highest single-day spike of 10,784 new Covid-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 6,88,956, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll also rose to 10,710 after 58 fresh fatalities were reported.

In the last 24 hours, 5,616 patients were cured of the disease in the state, and the recovery rate stands at 89.23 per cent.

West Bengal now has 63,496 active cases, the bulletin said.

Since Tuesday, 50,014 samples have been tested for coronavirus, it added.

west bengal assembly elections 2021 west bengal election 2021 coronavirus updates coronavirus coronavirus pandemic west bengal covid-19 tally kolkata + 5 more
