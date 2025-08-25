Bengal student shot dead at home by ex-boyfriend for ending relationship: Police

KOLKATA: A Class 12 student was shot dead at home in Krishnanagar town of Bengal’s Nadia district, allegedly by her former boyfriend, who was angry that she had ended their relationship, police said. Police said efforts were being made to track down the suspect (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Ishita Mallick, was shot in the head inside her first-floor bedroom on Monday afternoon, a police officer said, requesting anonymity. “Her family has alleged that her former boyfriend Debraj Singh committed the crime and escaped in front of them,” the officer said.

“The family said Singh lives in Kanchrapara town in the adjacent North 24 Parganas district. We are looking for him everywhere. The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination,” the officer added.

The family alleged that Singh entered the house when they had gone to the market. Ishita was alone in her room.

“They alleged that Singh was holding a pistol when he ran down the stairs and escaped,” the officer said.