Mon, Aug 11, 2025
Bengal woman, 25, her teen sister and daughter found dead on railway track

ByJoydeep Thakur
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 10:36 pm IST

Police said there were also no signs that the woman and two minors had been hit by a train, indicating that this was not a case of an accident or suicide

KOLKATA: A 25-year-old woman and two girls, aged 7 and 14, were found dead on the railway tracks in West Bengal’s Purulia district late on Sunday night, railway police said.

Police personnel deployed at a railway track (ANI/Representative Image)
Police personnel deployed at a railway track (ANI/Representative Image)

The woman was identified on Monday as Kajal Machuar, 25, a resident of Bagmundi in Purulia district. While the 14-year-old girl was Machuar’s sister, the seven-year-old girl was her daughter.

“We have registered a murder case… The bodies were sent for autopsy. We are waiting for the reports,” a railway police officer said.

The bodies were found lying on the railway tracks between Torang and Suisa railway stations, close to the Bengal-Jharkhand border.

“There were no signs of any sexual assault. There were also no signs of the victims being hit by a train,” the officer said.

News / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal woman, 25, her teen sister and daughter found dead on railway track
