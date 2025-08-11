Bengal woman, 25, her teen sister and daughter found dead on railway track
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 10:36 pm IST
Police said there were also no signs that the woman and two minors had been hit by a train, indicating that this was not a case of an accident or suicide
KOLKATA: A 25-year-old woman and two girls, aged 7 and 14, were found dead on the railway tracks in West Bengal’s Purulia district late on Sunday night, railway police said.
The woman was identified on Monday as Kajal Machuar, 25, a resident of Bagmundi in Purulia district. While the 14-year-old girl was Machuar’s sister, the seven-year-old girl was her daughter.
“We have registered a murder case… The bodies were sent for autopsy. We are waiting for the reports,” a railway police officer said.
The bodies were found lying on the railway tracks between Torang and Suisa railway stations, close to the Bengal-Jharkhand border.
“There were no signs of any sexual assault. There were also no signs of the victims being hit by a train,” the officer said.
