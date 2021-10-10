BJP remembers workers killed in post-poll violence more during Puja: Dilip Ghosh

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that the party remembers its activists who were killed in post-poll violence in West Bengal even more during Durga Puja and will always remain by the side of their family members.

Claiming that at least 53 BJP workers were brutally killed by ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists since results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2, the saffron party's national vice president said that many of its slain members had actively participated in Durga Puja celebrations in their respective areas.

Ghosh visited a Durga Puja in the locality of Abhijit Sarkar, a BJP worker who was killed in Beleghata area of Kolkata on May 2, and said that even last year, the murdered party member had taken part in the festivities.

"I have visited his parar pujo (neighbourhood Durga Puja) to be with his family and friends. I have assured them that Abhijit will get justice" he said.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had visited the marquee on Saturday and later tweeted, "Overwhelmed by the grief at this Durga Puja in Beleghata, Kolkata. The organisers, in remembrance of the slain local lad Abhijit Sarkar; post poll violence victim, has refrained from playing any joyous sound, to honour his memory. Drumbeats of the 'dhaak' has also fallen silent."

BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal, who lost to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the recent Bhabanipur by-election, also visited the puja and said that the party will continue to support Sarkar's family.

A TMC leader said that the ruling party in the state does not want to do politics over Durga Puja.