Body of female student found in pond inside Jadavpur University campus

Kolkata: The body of a third-year female student of Jadavpur University (JU) was found in a pond inside the campus late on Thursday night. Police said they have registered an unnatural death case and the investigation is going on. (Representational image)

The victim, Anamika Mondal, 21, was a student of BA English (honours) in the university and police said that her body was found in a pond near the union room of the Arts faculty close to Gate 4 of the university campus at around 10 pm on Thursday.

“The victim’s unconscious body was found in a pond inside the campus. She was rushed to the KPC Medical College where doctors declared her dead. We have registered an unnatural death case. Investigation is going on,” said a police officer.

The body was sent for post mortem, the officer added.

JU students told media persons that a cultural program was going on at a parking space near Gate 4. The program named “Ruhaniyaat”, a theatre festival, was organised by the university’s drama club. A political rally was also going on nearby.

Dozens of students were attending the program and the rally.

Following the incident, teachers and professors’ organisations have flagged concerns of safety and security.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of the third-year student. We demand a thorough and fair investigation. Earlier too we had proposed multiple measures to maintain a healthy ambience and increase security in the campus. The university has approached the state government multiple times for funds to strengthen security. There has been no positive response,” said a statement issued in Bengali by JU Teachers Association.

Earlier in March 2023, a former student of the university died by drowning in a separate waterbody inside the campus while trying to take a bath after playing Holi.

“We have been demanding adequate security and installing CCTV cameras inside the university campus. It couldn’t be done till date despite an order of the Calcutta high court,” said SB Mondal, vice president of West Bengal College and University Professors’ Association.

A senior official of JU said that in August this year the Calcutta high court had directed the West Bengal higher education department to file a report on deployment of security personnel and installation of CCTVs inside the campus. The court will hear the matter again on September 25.