Cal HC directs ED to submit property details of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

The Calcutta high court on Thursday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit property details of Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and his company. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee arrives at ED office in Kolkata for questioning. (PTI)

The court also sought the names and property details of actors whose names are under scanner of the investigating agencies probing into the multi-crore recruitment scam in state-run schools across West Bengal.

“Let the Enforcement Directorate submit documents related to the list of assets of Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd since its inception, the list of assets of the company’s CEO, director and all its members, the company’s memorandum of association and the articles of association,” said the Calcutta high court’s single bench of Justice Amrita Sinha.

The federal agency had questioned Banerjee for more than eight hours at its Kolkata office on Wednesday. The ED had issued a statement on August 23 saying that the TMC MP was the company’s CEO and also a director in the company from April 2012 to January 2014.

“I am still in that post. It is being alleged by a section that the proceeds of the recruitment scam, was siphoned into the accounts of Leaps and Bounds. Give me proof that 10 paisa was siphoned into the company’s accounts,” Banerjee said while speaking to media persons on Wednesday night after coming out of the agency’s office.

The ED earlier said it seized incriminating documents from the company’s office during raids in connection with the recruitment scam.

“Reports filed by investigating agencies mentions about involvement of several film industry actors. The names of the actors of the film industry, who are under the scanner of the investigating agencies, and their list of assets shall also be submitted before this court,” the bench said.

In March this year the ED questioned Bonny Sengupta, an actor known for his roles in Bengali movies, in connection with the recruitment scam.

The Calcutta high court will next hear the matter on September 21.

Three TMC legislators including former minister Partha Chatterjee have been arrested in the scam by federal agencies.

Last month, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said while addressing a political program that she received a message saying that her nephew Abhishek Banerjee may also be arrested, HT reported on September 13.

Banerjee was made a member of oppostion group, INDIA’s, coordination committee when the regional and national parties in the alliance held their third meeting in Mumbai on September 1.

