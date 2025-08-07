Calcutta high court orders WBJEE Board to publish new merit list

KOLKATA: The Calcutta high court on Thursday directed the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Board to publish a fresh merit list of examinees, holding that the one published by the board didn’t conform to the court order on reservation to the Other Backward Classes (OBC). A view of Calcutta High Court (HT FILE PHOTO)

“The WBJEE Board shall recast the merit list and publish a fresh panel, providing seven percent reservation for the 66 classes of OBC candidates as recognized by the West Bengal Backward Classes Department prior to 2010,” a bench of justice Kausik Chanda said.

The bench ordered the board to complete the entire exercise within the next 15 days. The court also directed the board’s registrar and the West Bengal higher education department to file compliance affidavits on the next date of hearing. The bench will hear the case after three weeks.

The result of the WBJEE was previously scheduled to be published on August 7. But the results were postponed after the high court initiated a suo motu contempt case after receiving communication from some merit-listed candidates of JEMAS-PG (Joint Entrance Test for Medical and Allied Sciences Postgraduate) and WBJEE (West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination).

“These communications allege non-compliance with the order dated May 21, 2025, passed by this court in the present writ petition and were forwarded to the personal e-mail address of this court,” the order said.

On May 21 the Calcutta high court directed WBJEE Board to revise the merit list of the JEE for Medical and Allied Courses (Postgraduate) for the academic year 2024–2025, by providing 7% reservation to the 66 OBCs recognised by the Backward Classes Department prior to 2010