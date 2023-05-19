Calcutta high court stays order to cancel appointment of 32,000 teachers

The Calcutta high court on Friday stayed a single bench order last week that cancelled the appointment of about 32,000 primary school teachers in West Bengal on gounds that they were appointed in violation of norms. The Calcutta high court told the West Bengal board of primary education to complete recruitment of teachers within three months(File Photo)

“There shall be an interim stay on termination of jobs till the end of September 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” a division bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya said, according to a high court lawyer.

A bench of justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on May 12 cancelled the appointment of 36,000 primary school teachers who were recruited in 2016 allegedly in violation of norms. Later, the court corrected the figure to 32,000 primary teachers out of a total of 42,500 recruited in 2016. Justice Gangopadhyay allowed the teachers to work for four months at a reduced salary of a para-teacher to enable the government to recruit their replacement.

In their order on Friday, the high court’s division bench said the West Bengal board of primary education will take steps to conduct the recruitment process for teachers as directed by the single bench but underlined that this process will have to be completed within three months by the end of August 2023.