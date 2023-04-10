Ram Navami clashes were ‘pre-planned’, says police report to Calcutta high court

KOLKATA: The Calcutta high court on Monday said reports filed by state police suggest that the Ram Navami clashes were pre-planned, even as the TMC and the BJP continued to blame each other for the violence. The court was hearing a petition by leader of the opposition in the state assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari that sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the violence that erupted in West Bengal. Devotees observe Ram Navami at Girish Park in Kolkata on March 30. (HT File Photo)

“The Howrah Police commissioner has filed a 54-page report, including annexures. Reports prima facie suggest that it was were pre-planned. There were allegations that stones were pelted from rooftops. Obviously, they were not carried there within 10 – 15 minutes,” a bench of acting chief justice TS Sivagnanam and justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya said. The bench has reserved its order.

“The report proceeds on the line that the clash took place between two groups. There can be a third person who wants to take advantage of the situation. If that group is involved, then it requires investigation by a central agency. That is very difficult for the state police to find. Somebody would have set the fire, had set the ball rolling. Without a probe by a central agency, you can’t identify that outside source,” the bench said.

Violent clashes broke out in three West Bengal districts, Howrah; Hooghly; and Uttar Dinajpur, during Ram Navami celebrations. Following the clashes, the Calcutta high court ordered the state to deploy central forces during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

Prohibitory orders under the criminal procedure code are still imposed in some places. Internet services, which were suspended, have been restored.

“Within four to five months, eight orders have been issued related to religious processions. In 14 years, I have not seen so many orders in quick succession. Does it not reflect something?” the court asked, adding that none of the orders had any effect on the clashes which took place subsequently.

West Bengal advocate general SN Mookherjee opposed the plea seeking a central probe, saying the state police are already investigating the case.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, however, continued to blame the BJP for the violence.

“BJP workers were dancing with firearms. They went with bulldozers and tractors. Would someone tell me why firearms were taken in a religious procession? Outsiders were brought in from Munger. There were so many firearms that had the police not acted tactfully, many would have been shot,” Banerjee told reporters outside the state secretariat.

Following the clashes, the Howrah rural police arrested Sumit Sau from Munger in Bihar, who was seen in photographs carrying a firearm during the Ram Navami procession. The TMC has cited the photos to blame the BJP for the violence.

Senior BJP leader Rahil Sinha said the chief minister was responsible.

“She triggered the violence and police allowed it to spread and ensured it was a one-sided attack. That’s why she is very happy with the police. We are demanding a central probe. That would bring out the truth,” Sinha told the media.