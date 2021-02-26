IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / CBI, ED raid Kolkata businessmen, others in coal smuggling scam
A CBI team arrives at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee, in Kolkata on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
A CBI team arrives at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee, in Kolkata on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
kolkata news

CBI, ED raid Kolkata businessmen, others in coal smuggling scam

  • The CBI earlier questioned Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee in the case.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:09 PM IST

CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were raiding multiple places in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal in connection with the multi-crore coal smuggling scam on Friday morning. Multiple teams of the CBI reached Bansdroni in south Kolkata and raided a businessman’s house and office following allegations that kickbacks used to reach the businessman, who in turn used to invest the money.

Simultaneously, multiple teams of the ED were also conducting raids, including at a chartered accountant’s office in central Kolkata and in Asansol-Durgapur, which is a coal belt.

It is alleged that illegally mined coal, worth several thousand crores of rupees, was sold in the black market over several years by a racket operating in the western parts of West Bengal where the Eastern Coalfields Limited runs several mines. The BJP has been alleging that the money from the sales was whitewashed through shell companies and siphoned into the funds of the ruling party. The BJP has also alleged that the main beneficiary of the scam was Abhishek Banerjee.

Earlier this week, the Central Bureau Investigation questioned chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee in connection with the same case. Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir was also questioned.

The two prime accused in the coal smuggling scam – Anup Majhi alias Lala and TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra are now absconding. Mishra has also been named in a cattle smuggling case, which the CBI is probing.

Must Watch: ‘TMC says one thing in Delhi, does the opposite in Bengal’: Owaisi lashes out

Following the two scams, the BJP has sharpened attacks against TMC leaders targeting Abhishek Banerjee. Abhishek, however, has brushed aside charges and said publicly that he would walk to the gallows if corruption charges were proved against him.

Elections are round the corner and the BJP, which has made deep inroads in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, was now targeting to win more than 200 seats out of the 294 assembly seats in poll-bound Bengal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 coal scam case mamata banerjeee minister mamata banerjee abhishek banerjee
Close
A CBI team arrives at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee, in Kolkata on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
A CBI team arrives at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee, in Kolkata on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
kolkata news

CBI, ED raid Kolkata businessmen, others in coal smuggling scam

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:09 PM IST
  • The CBI earlier questioned Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee in the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Visitors at Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata. (PTI)
Visitors at Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata. (PTI)
kolkata news

West Bengal: Three exotic birds stolen from Kolkata zoo

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Preliminary investigations revealed that the miscreants had used a bird-catcher made of a stick and cloth to catch the birds. They then used a 15-foot-tall ladder kept in the zoo to climb the boundary wall and flee
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.(ANI)
File photo: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.(ANI)
kolkata news

Yogi Adityanath to visit Malda next week to boost BJP’s Bengal prospects

By Manish Chandra Pandey, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:06 AM IST
  • Besides rallies, the chief minister’s itinerary could include religious stopovers at important places of worship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM Mamata Banerjee on her way to her office on an electric scooter on Thursday. (Samir Jana/HT photo)
CM Mamata Banerjee on her way to her office on an electric scooter on Thursday. (Samir Jana/HT photo)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee rides electric scooter to protest against rising fuel prices

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Minister Firhad Hakim rode the scooter, ferrying the chief minister from her residence in south Kolkata to the secretariat in Howrah. She said she would use the electric scooter for her ride back home as well
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(ANI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(ANI)
kolkata news

CM Mamata Banerjee takes a scooter to Nabanna protesting against fuel prices

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:21 PM IST
  • "Modi government only makes false promises, has done nothing to bring down fuel prices," PTI quoted the Bengal chief minister as saying.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain(HT Photo)
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain(HT Photo)
kolkata news

Bomb attack on Bengal minister: CID detains Bangladeshi national

PTI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Hossain, Trinamool Congress MLA and the minister of state for labour, was waiting at platform number 2 to catch a train to Kolkata around 10 pm on February 17 when the blast occurred, seriously injuring him and the others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CBI had on Sunday visited the residence of Abhishek Banerjee to serve notice to his wife for questioning. (AP PHOTO).
The CBI had on Sunday visited the residence of Abhishek Banerjee to serve notice to his wife for questioning. (AP PHOTO).
kolkata news

CBI team questions TMC MP’s wife

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:09 AM IST
On Tuesday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who happens to be the aunt of Abhishek Banerjee, visited his house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBI team at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.(ANI Photo)
CBI team at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.(ANI Photo)
kolkata news

CBI sleuths question TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife in coal scam case

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:24 PM IST
  • According to CBI officials privy to the development, Rujira was questioned for around an hour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader was named by his party colleague in a drugs case
BJP leader was named by his party colleague in a drugs case
kolkata news

BJP's Rakesh Singh, named by Pamela Goswami in drugs case, arrested in Kolkata

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:10 PM IST
BJP leader Goswami, who was also arrested in the case on Friday along with her friend Prabeer Kumar Dey and her security guard after 90 gm of cocaine was allegedly found in her possession, had time and again named Singh in the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Saturday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in a counter challenge to Suvendu Adhikari said that the former minister would lose by 50,000 votes if he contests from any seat of Midnapore district. (AP PHOTO).
On Saturday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in a counter challenge to Suvendu Adhikari said that the former minister would lose by 50,000 votes if he contests from any seat of Midnapore district. (AP PHOTO).
kolkata news

Coal smuggling case: Mamata Banerjee visits nephew Abhishek’s residence

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:20 PM IST
Moments after Mamata Banerjee left, a CBI team arrived at Abhishek’s place to question his wife.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pamela Goswami, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader in Bengal, had named a party colleague Rakesh Singh in the drugs seizure case(Twitter/PamelaGoswami8)
Pamela Goswami, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader in Bengal, had named a party colleague Rakesh Singh in the drugs seizure case(Twitter/PamelaGoswami8)
kolkata news

BJP leader, named by Pamela Goswami in drugs case, summoned by Kolkata cops

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:30 PM IST
  • Bengal BJP leader Rakesh Singh has been told to appear before Kolkata police's detective department on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee. (PTI)
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee. (PTI)
kolkata news

CBI may question TMC MP’s wife today

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:06 AM IST
On Sunday, a team of CBI officials had visited the MP’s residence to deliver the summons but Rujira was not present. The agency asked her to join the probe in the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
kolkata news

'Mamata Banerjee’s white saree, slippers a façade': MP minister Narottam Mishra

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:29 PM IST
  • The CBI on Monday questioned Banerjee’s nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law in a coal scam case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
kolkata news

‘Cannot scare us’: CM Mamata hits back

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:28 AM IST
Earlier in the day, Abhishek Banerjee tweeted a photograph of the notice that CBI additional superintendent of police Umesh Kumar left at his residence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
kolkata news

'Not scared of rats': Mamata Banerjee after CBI seeks to question nephew’s wife

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST
  • The CBI served notice to Trinamool TMC Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee's wife for questioning in connection with the coal smuggling case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac