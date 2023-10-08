News / Cities / Kolkata News / CBI searches West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim's residence in alleged recruitment scam

CBI searches West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim's residence in alleged recruitment scam

PTI |
Oct 08, 2023 10:10 AM IST

Senior West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim, the minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, is also the mayor of Kolkata.

The CBI conducted searches at the residence of senior West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim in Kolkata on Sunday morning in connection with its investigation into the alleged irregularities in recruitments made by the civic bodies in the state, officials said.

Two CBI officers are questioning him, a senior official said. (Representative Image)(HT_PRINT)
Two CBI officers are questioning him, a senior official said. (Representative Image)(HT_PRINT)

Hakim, the minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, is also the mayor of Kolkata. He is a senior leader of the TMC and has significant sway in the party's organisation.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A team of CBI officers reached Hakim's residence in south Kolkata's Chetla area along with a large contingent of central forces, officials said.

"Two CBI officers are questioning him," a senior official told PTI.

As the searches began, Hakim's supporters gathered outside his house, and began a protest.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched multiple locations, including the residence of Food and Supplies Minister Rathin Ghosh, in connection with the case.

It is alleged by the central investigating agencies that around 1,500 people were illegally recruited by different civic bodies in the state, between 2014 and 2018, against monetary considerations.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out