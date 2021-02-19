IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / CM Banerjee alleges conspiracy in attack on TMC minister, BJP seeks CBI probe
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally at Poilan in Kolkata, (PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally at Poilan in Kolkata, (PTI)
kolkata news

CM Banerjee alleges conspiracy in attack on TMC minister, BJP seeks CBI probe

Addressing a rally in South 24-Parganas on Thursday, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar backed a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:52 AM IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the bomb attack on state minister Jakir Hossain was part of a “conspiracy”, accusing some people of putting “pressure” on him to switch over to another party ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

“It was a planned attack on minister Jakir Hossain. It is a conspiracy. Some people were pressuring Jakir Hossain to join them for the last few months. I don’t want to disclose anything more as investigation is on,” Banerjee told reporters after visiting the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where the 50-year-old is undergoing treatment.

Though she did not elaborate, the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of carrying out the attack immediately after the incident in Murshidabad district on Wednesday. The BJP said that the incident could be a result of infighting in the TMC.

Read more: ‘Aim was to kill him’: Mamata condemns attack on ‘popular’ leader Jakir

Addressing a rally in South 24-Parganas on Thursday, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar backed a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Hossain, the minister of state for labour and the TMC MLA of Jangipur, was wounded in a bomb blast around 9:45pm on Wednesday when he was at Nimtita railway station to board a train to Kolkata. At least 26 others were injured in the incident. Of them, 15 were shifted to Kolkata for treatment. Banerjee has handed over the probe to three state-run agencies -- the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Special Task Force and Counter Insurgency Force.

On Thursday, she announced a compensation of 5 lakh each for those seriously injured and one lakh each for people who received minor injuries.

Read more: Bomb attack on West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain part of conspiracy: Mamata Banerjee

“How can the railways deny their responsibility over security lapses when the attack happened at a railway station?” she asked. “Those who were with him (Hossain) have claimed that the blast was remotely controlled. Police are investigating so nothing concrete can be said as of now.”

Dhankhar, who visited Hossain at the hospital, said such incidents “are a shame on our society”. “I am sure the possibility of an investigation by National Investigating Agency (NIA) that has the requisite expertise to go into the matter will be involved by process of law,” Dhankar, who met the CM later in the day, told reporters.

Officials probing the explosion said they found parts of a battery and a piece of wire from the spot. They said the explosives were kept in a bag on the platform and it was a matter of investigation if the bomb was triggered remotely. Referring to a video of the incident, officials said some of the people accompanying the minister had alerted about the bag.

“Samples have been collected from the spot for forensic analysis. While a battery was found on the railway tracks, a piece of wire was found at a distance on the platform,” said an official who did not want to be named.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kolkata bjp tmc-bjp clash mamta banerjee
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally at Poilan in Kolkata, (PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally at Poilan in Kolkata, (PTI)
kolkata news

CM Banerjee alleges conspiracy in attack on TMC minister, BJP seeks CBI probe

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:52 AM IST
Addressing a rally in South 24-Parganas on Thursday, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar backed a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves during a public meeting to launch of fifth Poribortan Yatra in Kakdwip of South 24 Parganas district on Thursday. (ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves during a public meeting to launch of fifth Poribortan Yatra in Kakdwip of South 24 Parganas district on Thursday. (ANI)
kolkata news

Amit Shah promises to implement 7th pay commission if BJP forms govt in Bengal

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:33 PM IST
  • He also mounted an attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state alleging corruption.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata. (PTI)
kolkata news

‘Aim was to kill him’: Mamata condemns attack on ‘popular’ leader Jakir

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:17 PM IST
West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain sustained serious injuries in a bomb attack at a railway station in Murshidabad late Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)
Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)
kolkata news

Murshidabad blast: Mamata orders probes by 3 agencies, announces compensation

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:48 PM IST
A powerful explosion rocked Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night, injuring a minister and at least 26 others. The minister and 10 other victims were shifted to Kolkata
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain. Unidentified assailants hurled crude bombs at Hossain.(File photo)
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain. Unidentified assailants hurled crude bombs at Hossain.(File photo)
kolkata news

West Bengal minister injured in bomb attack rushed to Kolkata hospital

By Sreyasi Pal, Behrampore
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:25 PM IST
  • A senior police official said that a special team has been formed to crack the case, however, no one has been arrested so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain(HT Photo)
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain(HT Photo)
kolkata news

Bengal minister injured in bomb attack in Murshidabad; rushed to hospital

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:30 PM IST
No police official commented on the incident till 11.15 pm but the TMC’s Murshidabad district unit president Abu Taher Khan said Hossain was rushed to the Jangipur government hospital and would be shifted a hospital in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal during a press briefing.(PTI File Photo)
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal during a press briefing.(PTI File Photo)
kolkata news

Goyal blames Bengal govt for delays in completion of some Railway projects

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Railway minister Piyush Goyal said that Railway can play an important role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make West Bengal a premier state in trading and business activity in the country by providing better connectivity and amenities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP flags at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
BJP flags at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
west bengal assembly election

If voted to power, irregularities in teachers' recruitment to be probed: BJP

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:44 PM IST
BJP leader Shamik Bhhattacharya said that there was not an iota of transparency in the recruitment of teachers since 2014, and the merit list released this week was no exception.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dinesh Trivedi said Prashant Kishor's team, which was given access to his social media accounts, used words against PM Modi and the governor that he would never use(HT Photo)
Dinesh Trivedi said Prashant Kishor's team, which was given access to his social media accounts, used words against PM Modi and the governor that he would never use(HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election 2016

Dinesh Trivedi explains why Trinamool leaders don’t want Prashant Kishor around

By Sunetra Choudhury, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:56 PM IST
  • Dinesh Trivedi, who quit his Rajya Sabha seat last week, spoke out against Prashant Kishor's team that had brought in by party chief Mamata Banerjee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Basant Panchami, the festival which marks the arrival of the spring season in India, celebrated this year on February 16.(AP | Representational image)
Basant Panchami, the festival which marks the arrival of the spring season in India, celebrated this year on February 16.(AP | Representational image)
kolkata news

Ahead of assembly polls, political cartoons adorn Saraswati Puja pandals in WB

ANI, Midnapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:21 AM IST
A large number of people on Tuesday were seen thronging to the pandals for the worship of Goddess Saraswati on the occasion of Basant Panchami.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi said he flagged issues related to violence and corruption several times to the Trinamool senior leaders. (PTI)
Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi said he flagged issues related to violence and corruption several times to the Trinamool senior leaders. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Told not to campaign when I pointed out corruption within TMC: Trivedi

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:45 PM IST
  • Dinesh Trivedi also said that under the Mamata Banerjee-led government the middle class has been facing problems as no one pays attention to their grievances
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
kolkata news

Rice, dal, egg curry for  5, Mamata’s Maa scheme ahead of state polls

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:01 PM IST
"This is a unique idea. We had announced this scheme in the budget and managed to launch it within eight days," she said thanking officials of various departments for making it possible within such a short time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee slams BJP over Disha Ravi's arrest

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:37 PM IST
"Arresting anybody who is protesting against government policies is not unacceptable. The BJP should first take action against its own IT Cell members who are spreading fake news. Why two sets of rules ?" Banerjee told a press conference here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krishok Surakkha Abhiyan commenced on January 9. In picture - BJP National President JP Nadda during a road show in Malda district.(PTI)
Krishok Surakkha Abhiyan commenced on January 9. In picture - BJP National President JP Nadda during a road show in Malda district.(PTI)
kolkata news

BJP's farmer outreach program in West Bengal to be held on February 18

ANI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Among 48,751 villages, almost 40,000 villages have roped under the umbrella of Krishok Surakkha Abhiyan till date.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
kolkata news

CPIM youth wing activist dies in Bengal; party alleges police brutality

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:54 AM IST
The victim has been identified as Maidul Islam Midda who allegedly sustained severe injuries on February 11 when police used tear gas, water cannons and resorted to lathicharge to disperse protesters in central Kolkata
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP