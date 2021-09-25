Cyclone Gulab: West Bengal govt cancels leave of all state staff till October 5

The West Bengal government has cancelled the leaves of all state employees with immediate effect till October 5 owing to heavy rainfall alert in the state due to a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the deep depression will intensify into Cyclone Gulab, and pass through the coasts of south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, light to moderate rainfall in several regions with heavy downpours in isolated places is very likely over the coastal areas of West Bengal. “Fishermen are advised not to venture into the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, and along and off the coast of Odisha, West Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh coasts till September 27,” the IMD bulletin stated.

The MeT department has also issued a yellow alert around Kalingapatnam – Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Gopalpur in Odisha – from where Cyclone Gulab is expected to pass.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) director-general Satya Pradhan announced on Twitter that as many as 13 teams – with 24 sub-teams, have been deployed in Andhra Pradesh and five others have been deployed in Odisha due to the cyclone alert.

Also Read | Cyclone Gulab: Cabinet secretary holds meeting, 18 NDRF teams being deployed

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) headed by cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba said that it has reviewed the preparedness of central agencies and state governments of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to deal with the cyclone situation.

Furthermore, besides NDRF teams, rescue teams of the Indian Army and Navy along with aircraft and ships have also been deployed in the aforementioned states in view of the cyclonic storm alert.