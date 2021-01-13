Deputy Election Commissioner oversees poll preparedness in Bengal

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain on Wednesday held discussions with district officials of West Bengal to review the preparedness for the Assembly polls, due in April-May.

Jain, who is on a two-day visit to Bengal, interacted with senior police officials of Kolkata Police, district magistrates (DMs) and superintendents of police (SPs) of central and southern parts of the state in the first half of the day, a senior official at the CEO's office said.

In the second half, Jain met the DMs and SPs of north Bengal districts, he said.

Jain is scheduled to meet Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Home Secretary HK Dwivedi and Director General of Police (DGP) Virendra on Thursday, the official said.

"Though it is not yet scheduled, Jain may also meet representatives of different political parties on Thursday," the official said. This is Jain's second visit to West Bengal to take stock of the preparations for the Assembly elections. A team of the poll panel, led by Jain, had visited West Bengal last month.