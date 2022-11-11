Home / Cities / Kolkata News / File report on steps taken to stop ragging, Calcutta HC asks IIT Kharagpur

File report on steps taken to stop ragging, Calcutta HC asks IIT Kharagpur

kolkata news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 09:44 AM IST

A single bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha on Thursday asked the IIT director to also name the students involved, citing information of what appears to be a clear case of ragging

Police have been tight-lipped and refused to provide details related to the case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police have been tight-lipped and refused to provide details related to the case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent

The Calcutta high court has ordered the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur to file a report on steps it has taken to stop ragging following complaints from wardens of a hostel.

A single bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha on Thursday asked the IIT director to also name the students involved, citing information of what appears to be a clear case of ragging.

The directions came days after the body of a 23-year-old student from Assam was recovered from his hostel room at IIT Kharagpur on October 14. The student’s parents moved the court questioning the role of IIT authorities.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 20 asked his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, to get a thorough probe conducted into the death.

The petitioners filed a supplementary affidavit annexing an email dated February 4, which appears to have been addressed by wardens of the Rajendra Prasad Hall of Residence, one of the oldest hostels, to students.

The court said there is a mention of complaints from second-year undergraduate students of being physically and mentally harassed by a group of seniors. “It is corroborated by a communication addressed by one professor Saswata Chakraborty, dated November 9, 2022, addressed to the inspector-in-charge of Kharagpur town police station.”

Police have been tight-lipped and refused to provide details related to the case. They filed an interim report on the investigation as the court ordered them not to disclose it as it may have serious repercussions on the investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out