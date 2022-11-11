File report on steps taken to stop ragging, Calcutta HC asks IIT Kharagpur

The Calcutta high court has ordered the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur to file a report on steps it has taken to stop ragging following complaints from wardens of a hostel.

A single bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha on Thursday asked the IIT director to also name the students involved, citing information of what appears to be a clear case of ragging.

The directions came days after the body of a 23-year-old student from Assam was recovered from his hostel room at IIT Kharagpur on October 14. The student’s parents moved the court questioning the role of IIT authorities.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 20 asked his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, to get a thorough probe conducted into the death.

The petitioners filed a supplementary affidavit annexing an email dated February 4, which appears to have been addressed by wardens of the Rajendra Prasad Hall of Residence, one of the oldest hostels, to students.

The court said there is a mention of complaints from second-year undergraduate students of being physically and mentally harassed by a group of seniors. “It is corroborated by a communication addressed by one professor Saswata Chakraborty, dated November 9, 2022, addressed to the inspector-in-charge of Kharagpur town police station.”

Police have been tight-lipped and refused to provide details related to the case. They filed an interim report on the investigation as the court ordered them not to disclose it as it may have serious repercussions on the investigation.