IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Kolkata: Man held for making 'inappropriate comments' to judge over phone
Kolkata: Based on the judge's complaint, the arrest was made on Saturday, the police have informed. (Representational Image)
Kolkata: Based on the judge's complaint, the arrest was made on Saturday, the police have informed. (Representational Image)
kolkata news

Kolkata: Man held for making 'inappropriate comments' to judge over phone

Kolkata: A man, identified as the son of a central government employee, was arrested on Saturday for making inappropriate comments to a judge over a phone call.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 08:14 AM IST

A man was arrested for allegedly making inappropriate comments to a judge over the phone, police said on Tuesday.

The judge received the call through an app a few months back, they said.

Based on the judge's complaint, the arrest was made on Saturday, police said.

The accused has been identified as the son of a central government employee, they added.

"He used a mobile app to call the judge and make the inappropriate comments. We are grilling him," a police officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kolkata
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP