Kolkata Metro to run 10 additional services from Wednesday. Check timings here

Kolkata Metro announced on Monday that it will operate 10 additional services on weekdays from September 15 onwards. With this, as many as 256 daily services will be provided to the commuters instead of the current 246, an official release informed.

Of 256, a total of 128 trains will make their return trips. No change, however, has been made to the timings of the first and the last metro train of any given day.

The first metro from Dum Dum to Dakshineshwar and vice-versa, and Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash and vice-versa, will depart from the originating stations at 7.30am. The last Kavi Subhash-bound metro will leave from Dakshineshwar at 9.18pm, while the last metro between Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash, and Kavi Subhash and Dakshineshwar will depart at 9.30pm, according to the release.

Overall, metro services will remain operational between 7.30am and 10.30pm – including the time taken by the train to reach its destination station. Furthermore, as many as 148 services (74 in the up direction and 74 in the down) will operate between the Kavi Subhash and Dakshineshwar stations.

Waiting time between trains

The official release by the Kolkata Metro Railway informed that during the peak hours, services will run at an interval of five minutes from 9am to 10.30am in the up direction, and from 9am to 10am in the down direction. In the down direction, metro services will operate at an interval of five minutes between 10.30am and 11am. In the evening peak hours, services will run at a five-minute interval between 5pm and 6.30pm in the up direction and 5pm and 6pm in the down direction. “In down direction, metro services will also run at five minute-intervals from 6.30pm to 7pm,” the release read.

More Metro services from 15.09.2021 on weekdays!

Please follow all Covid Protocols.#Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/Xh3meU7oU9 — Metro Rail Kolkata (@metrorailwaykol) September 13, 2021

As many as 32 services (15 in the up direction and 16 in down) will be running to and from the Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (formerly known as Tollygunge) station during the morning and evening peak hours. “Out of these, 15 services (7 up and 8 down) will be run in between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Dakshineshwar stations,” the release added.

The statement by the Kolkata Metro Railway further informed that the services introduced between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Dakshineshwar or Dum Dum stations will cater to the bulk to passengers commuting over these routes, and have been planned to reduce the waiting time for commuters wanting to travel beyond Mahanayak Uttam Kumar.

