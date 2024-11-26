Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.91 °C, check weather forecast for November 26, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on November 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on November 26, 2024, is 24.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.91 °C and 27.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 05:56 AM and will set at 04:51 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.57 °C and 27.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 26, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 27, 2024
|26.04 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 28, 2024
|25.97 °C
|Overcast clouds
|November 29, 2024
|21.11 °C
|Light rain
|November 30, 2024
|22.02 °C
|Light rain
|December 1, 2024
|22.1 °C
|Light rain
|December 2, 2024
|27.99 °C
|Overcast clouds
|December 3, 2024
|27.86 °C
|Overcast clouds
